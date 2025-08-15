Live updatesLive updates,
Trump-Putin summit live: Leaders to meet in Alaska for talks on Ukraine war
The US and Russian leaders will meet to discuss an end to the Russia-Ukraine war in their first standalone summit since a 2018 meeting in Helsinki.
- The summit between United States President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is scheduled to begin at 11:30am local time (19:30 GMT) and will be held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.
- The two leaders will meet to discuss an end to the more than three-year war in Ukraine, in what will be their first standalone summit since a 2018 meeting in Helsinki.