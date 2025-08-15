Live updates,

LIVE: Israel’s West Bank settlement plan slammed as Gaza assault continues

UN labels Israel’s plan a breach of international law that would ‘put an end to prospects of a two-state solution’.

KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - AUGUST 13: Palestinian-American emergency room (ER) nurse Amanda Nasser works hard to save lives at Nasser Hospital, where she started volunteering about a month ago in Khan Yunis, Gaza on August 13, 2025. Nasser stated that a large number of wounded people arrive at the hospital every day and that medical resources in Gaza are severely lacking. ( Doaa Albaz - Anadolu Agency )
By Alastair McCreadyMaziar Motamedi and Nils Adler
Published On 15 Aug 2025
  • Israel has faced international condemnation after far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced his intention to approve the construction of more than 3,000 homes in the E1 area of the occupied West Bank, bisecting land that would be used for a future Palestinian state.
  • UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Israel’s move “would put an end to prospects of a two-state solution”, while EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas slammed the plan as a “breach of international law”.