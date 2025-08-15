Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel’s West Bank settlement plan slammed as Gaza assault continues
UN labels Israel’s plan a breach of international law that would ‘put an end to prospects of a two-state solution’.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel has faced international condemnation after far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced his intention to approve the construction of more than 3,000 homes in the E1 area of the occupied West Bank, bisecting land that would be used for a future Palestinian state.
- UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Israel’s move “would put an end to prospects of a two-state solution”, while EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas slammed the plan as a “breach of international law”.