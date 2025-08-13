Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Ukrainian, European leaders to speak to Trump before Putin summit
A video conference is planned to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war before the US president hosts his Russian counterpart in Alaska on Friday.
- A video conference among US President Donald Trump, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of Germany, Finland, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland and the European Union is expected to take place on Wednesday afternoon.
- The discussion will focus on the Russia-Ukraine war before Trump’s meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.