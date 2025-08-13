Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 73 in Gaza after world shocked by murder of journalists

Israeli attacks and forced starvation kill more Palestinians in Gaza as protests continue over slain journalists.

GAZA CITY, GAZA - AUGUST 12: A man hugs the lifeless body of a person who were killed in an Israeli attack, at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza on August 12, 2025. ( Abdalhkem Abu Riash - Anadolu Agency )
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

By Lyndal RowlandsTim Hume and Caolán Magee
Published On 13 Aug 2025
  • Israeli forces killed at least 73 Palestinians in attacks across Gaza on Tuesday, as two more Palestinians – a six-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man – died from Israel’s forced starvation campaign, Gaza’s Health Ministry says.
  • Protests have continued around the world against Israel’s targeted assassination of four Al Jazeera journalists and two freelancers in Gaza.