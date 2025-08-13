Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 73 in Gaza after world shocked by murder of journalists
Israeli attacks and forced starvation kill more Palestinians in Gaza as protests continue over slain journalists.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli forces killed at least 73 Palestinians in attacks across Gaza on Tuesday, as two more Palestinians – a six-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man – died from Israel’s forced starvation campaign, Gaza’s Health Ministry says.
- Protests have continued around the world against Israel’s targeted assassination of four Al Jazeera journalists and two freelancers in Gaza.