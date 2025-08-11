Live updates,

LIVE: Israel confirms killing Al Jazeera’s Anas al-Sharif in Gaza City

Anas al-Sharif’s killing comes weeks after Israel stepped up a smear campaign against him.

Gaza
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 11 Aug 2025
  • Israeli forces have killed five Al Jazeera staff, including correspondent Anas al-Sharif, in a targeted strike on their media tent outside al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.
  • Israel’s military has claimed responsibility for the assassination in a statement, falsely claiming al-Sharif led a unit of Hamas’s armed wing.