Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza as death toll from starvation rises to 212
Officials say 11 more Palestinians have died from hunger in a single day, as the UN Security Council prepares to discuss Israel’s plan to take over Gaza City.
- Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza as the death toll from starvation since the war began rises to 212, including 98 children.
- The United Nations Security Council is set to hold a rare weekend session to discuss Israel’s plan to take over Gaza City.