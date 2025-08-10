Live updates,

LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza as death toll from starvation rises to 212

Officials say 11 more Palestinians have died from hunger in a single day, as the UN Security Council prepares to discuss Israel’s plan to take over Gaza City.

A boy lies with an oxygen mask on a bed after receiving medical care at the trauma ward of Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 9, 2025.
Israel attacks starving Palestinians: Dozens killed while trying to collect food

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 10 Aug 2025
  • Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza as the death toll from starvation since the war began rises to 212, including 98 children.
  • The United Nations Security Council is set to hold a rare weekend session to discuss Israel’s plan to take over Gaza City.