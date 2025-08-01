Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills starving Palestinians as US envoy set to visit aid sites

US envoy Steve Witkoff prepares visit to Gaza aid distribution sites as more Palestinians die due to food shortages.

NUSEIRAT, GAZA - JULY 31: (EDITORS NOTE: Image depicts graphic content) Injured Palestinians receive treatment at Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat Camp, Gaza on July 31, 2025. At least 12 Palestinians were killed and 60 others injured after Israeli forces opened fire on a crowd waiting for humanitarian aid on Salah al-Din Street in Gaza, according to initial reports. ( Moiz Salhi - Anadolu Agency )
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Alastair McCready
Published On 1 Aug 2025
  • At least two people were killed and more than 70 injured while waiting for food supplies near the Morag Corridor south of Khan Younis on Friday morning, our colleagues at Al Jazeera Arabic report.
  • US envoy Steve Witkoff and US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, are set to visit aid distribution sites in Gaza as deaths from starvation continue to mount in the Palestinian territory.