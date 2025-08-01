Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills starving Palestinians as US envoy set to visit aid sites
US envoy Steve Witkoff prepares visit to Gaza aid distribution sites as more Palestinians die due to food shortages.
- At least two people were killed and more than 70 injured while waiting for food supplies near the Morag Corridor south of Khan Younis on Friday morning, our colleagues at Al Jazeera Arabic report.
- US envoy Steve Witkoff and US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, are set to visit aid distribution sites in Gaza as deaths from starvation continue to mount in the Palestinian territory.