Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel bombs Gaza refugee camp; Trump, Netanyahu meet for second time
Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza, hitting a refugee camp after a day of attacks that killed at least 95 Palestinians.
- United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have met for the second time in 24 hours about a ceasefire in Gaza, but there appears to be no breakthrough.
- Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza, hitting a refugee camp after a day of attacks that killed at least 95 Palestinians.