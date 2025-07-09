Live updates,

LIVE: Israel bombs Gaza refugee camp; Trump, Netanyahu meet for second time

Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza, hitting a refugee camp after a day of attacks that killed at least 95 Palestinians. 

A Palestinian carries children as wounded Palestinians receive treatment at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
‘Enough words’: Exhausted Palestinians in Gaza beg for action as Israeli strikes continue

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 9 Jul 2025
