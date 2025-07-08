Live updatesLive updates,
Trump live: UN warns tariff delays deepen uncertainty
The UN warns that US President Donald Trump’s decision to delay implementing major tariff hikes on most trading partners may have offered some relief, but the extension is also prolonging global trade uncertainty.
- Shortly before the three-month pause on “Liberation Day” tariffs was set to expire on Wednesday, Trump said he would give governments an extra three weeks to hammer out deals.