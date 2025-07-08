Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza; Trump hosts Netanyahu amid push for ceasefire
Trump’s meeting with Netanyahu comes as Israeli and Hamas negotiators meet in Qatar for indirect talks.
- US President Donald Trump has held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, with both leaders touting their controversial proposal to push besieged Palestinians into neighbouring countries.
- Their meeting comes as Israeli forces killed 60 Palestinians on Monday, and Israeli negotiators and Hamas held indirect talks in Qatar for a ceasefire in Gaza.