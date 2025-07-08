Live updates,

LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza; Trump hosts Netanyahu amid push for ceasefire

Trump’s meeting with Netanyahu comes as Israeli and Hamas negotiators meet in Qatar for indirect talks.

A Palestinian girl reacts as she asks for food from a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis, in Gaza City, July 7, 2025.
Doctors alarmed at rising meningitis cases in Gaza's children

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 8 Jul 2025
  • US President Donald Trump has held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, with both leaders touting their controversial proposal to push besieged Palestinians into neighbouring countries.
  • Their meeting comes as Israeli forces killed 60 Palestinians on Monday, and Israeli negotiators and Hamas held indirect talks in Qatar for a ceasefire in Gaza.