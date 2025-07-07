Live updatesLive updates,
Donald Trump live: US president to host Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Monday marks Netanyahu’s third visit to the White House since President Trump returned to office for a second term.
- United States President Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House for talks about Iran, Gaza and more.
- Trump has threatened to impose an additional 10-percent tariff on countries that align with the “anti-American policies” of the BRICS economic alliance, named for its initial members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.