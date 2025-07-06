Live updates,

LIVE: 12 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza City home; talks set to resume

Latest attack comes as Netanyahu’s office said Israel would send negotiators to the Qatari capital, Doha, for ‘proximity talks’.

By Lyndal RowlandsNils Adler and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 6 Jul 2025
  • Israeli forces bomb a house in Gaza City, killing at least 12 people, a day after killing at least 78 Palestinians in attacks across the besieged Strip. At least 27 people have been killed in Gaza today by Israeli attacks across the enclave.
  • Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says Israel will send negotiators to Qatar for ceasefire talks, but that changes to the deal requested by Hamas are “unacceptable”.