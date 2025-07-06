Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: 12 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza City home; talks set to resume
Latest attack comes as Netanyahu’s office said Israel would send negotiators to the Qatari capital, Doha, for ‘proximity talks’.
- Israeli forces bomb a house in Gaza City, killing at least 12 people, a day after killing at least 78 Palestinians in attacks across the besieged Strip. At least 27 people have been killed in Gaza today by Israeli attacks across the enclave.
- Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says Israel will send negotiators to Qatar for ceasefire talks, but that changes to the deal requested by Hamas are “unacceptable”.