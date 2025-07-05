Live updates,

Live: Hamas says ready to start Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel

Hamas says it is ready to start talks ‘immediately’ on a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, where the civil defence agency says Israel’s ongoing offensive killed more than 50 people.

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows destruction in North Gaza, as seen from Israel, May 27, 2025 REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo
By Alastair McCready
Published On 5 Jul 2025
  • Hamas ally Islamic Jihad says it supports plans for talks on a truce with Israel in Gaza, but demanded “guarantees” that the process would lead to a permanent ceasefire.