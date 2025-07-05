Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Hamas says ready to start Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel
Hamas says it is ready to start talks ‘immediately’ on a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, where the civil defence agency says Israel’s ongoing offensive killed more than 50 people.
- Hamas ally Islamic Jihad says it supports plans for talks on a truce with Israel in Gaza, but demanded “guarantees” that the process would lead to a permanent ceasefire.