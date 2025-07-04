Live updates,

Live: Hamas seeks ceasefire guarantees as Israel intensifies Gaza attacks

US President Donald Trump says he wants ‘safety’ for people in Gaza as he prepares to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week to push for ceasefire.

Companies complicit in Israeli abuses ‘stand to take a major hit’ : Analysis

By Alastair McCready
Published On 4 Jul 2025
  • US President Donald Trump says he wants “safety” for people in Gaza, as he prepares to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week to push for a ceasefire.
  • Hamas is seeking guarantees that a new US-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza would lead to the war’s end, a source close to the group said, as medics said Israeli strikes across the territory had killed dozens more people.