Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Hamas seeks ceasefire guarantees as Israel intensifies Gaza attacks
US President Donald Trump says he wants ‘safety’ for people in Gaza as he prepares to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week to push for ceasefire.
- US President Donald Trump says he wants “safety” for people in Gaza, as he prepares to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week to push for a ceasefire.
- Hamas is seeking guarantees that a new US-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza would lead to the war’s end, a source close to the group said, as medics said Israeli strikes across the territory had killed dozens more people.