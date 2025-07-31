Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills over 90 in Gaza in one day as starvation deaths mount
Hamas says Israel has turned food into a ‘weapon of slow killing’ in Gaza and aid into a tool of ‘chaos and looting’.
- Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza continued with at least 91 Palestinians killed in attacks across the Strip on Wednesday, including 77 aid seekers.
- One attack saw Israeli forces kill at least 51 people seeking aid and injure 648 others as they approached the Zikim crossing for aid trucks entering north Gaza.