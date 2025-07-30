Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel keeps starving Palestinians as Gaza sees aid entry ‘spectacle’
Israeli attacks continue with at least 12 Palestinians killed since dawn across the Gaza Strip, medical sources say.
- Gaza aid “only exists on paper” because none of the limited number of aid trucks entering the enclave makes it to the people in need, according to Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Deir el-Balah on the fourth day since Israel opened a humanitarian corridor.
- Meanwhile, Israeli attacks continue with at least 12 Palestinians killed since dawn across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources speaking to Al Jazeera.