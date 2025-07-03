Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills dozens of Gaza aid seekers in ‘unprovoked gunfire’
At least 73 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since dawn, including 33 aid seekers, according to medical sources.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- At least 33 aid seekers are among 73 Palestinians killed in Gaza since dawn, medical sources have told Al Jazeera, with witnesses describing “horror scenes” after “unprovoked gunfire” at the controversial Israeli and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid sites.
- More than 300 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the last 48 hours, according to the Gaza Government Media Office, which says Israel has “committed 26 bloody massacres” in that period.