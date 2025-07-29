Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 92 in Gaza in one day as death toll nears 60,000
- Israeli forces killed at least 92 Palestinians across Gaza on Monday, including 41 aid seekers, despite “pauses” in fighting to deliver essential humanitarian aid.
- An Israeli settler has shot dead Palestinian activist and teacher Odeh Muhammad Hadalin in Masafer Yatta in the occupied West Bank.