LIVE: Israel kills 92 in Gaza in one day as death toll nears 60,000

Israeli forces killed at least 92 Palestinians in Gaza on Monday despite ‘pauses’ in fighting to deliver aid.

Gaza aid airdrops spark desperation as food crisis worsens, Israeli strikes continue

By Lyndal Rowlands and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 29 Jul 2025
  • Israeli forces killed at least 92 Palestinians across Gaza on Monday, including 41 aid seekers, despite “pauses” in fighting to deliver essential humanitarian aid.
  • An Israeli settler has shot dead Palestinian activist and teacher Odeh Muhammad Hadalin in Masafer Yatta in the occupied West Bank.