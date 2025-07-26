Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel’s starvation policy leaves 122 dead in Gaza, mostly children
Former US military contractor with GHF reveals live ammunition, heavy weapons used against starving Palestinians seeking food aid supplies.
- Gaza’s Health Ministry said hospitals have recorded nine new deaths due to starvation and malnutrition over the past 24 hours, as the total number of starvation deaths in the territory rises to 122, including 83 children.
- At least 52 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since dawn on Friday, Al Jazeera Arabic’s correspondent in the territory reports, and casualties continue to mount.