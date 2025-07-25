Live updatesLive updates,
Thailand-Cambodia Live: Border clashes could lead to ‘war’ – acting Thai PM
Thai army condemns Cambodia’s use of long-range weapons to ‘target civilian areas’ as ‘barbaric acts’.
- Thailand and Cambodia continued to exchange heavy artillery and rocket fire on Friday, as their worst cross-border fighting in more than a decade entered a second day.
- Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai warned the fighting with Cambodia “could develop into war”, but added, “for now it remains limited to clashes.”