Live updates,

Thailand-Cambodia Live: Border clashes could lead to ‘war’ – acting Thai PM

Thai army condemns Cambodia’s use of long-range weapons to ‘target civilian areas’ as ‘barbaric acts’.

A Thailand's mobile artillery unit fires towards Cambodia's side.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Ted Regencia and Alastair McCready
Published On 25 Jul 2025
  • Thailand and Cambodia continued to exchange heavy artillery and rocket fire on Friday, as their worst cross-border fighting in more than a decade entered a second day.
  • Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai warned the fighting with Cambodia “could develop into war”, but added, “for now it remains limited to clashes.”