LIVE: Hamas submits Gaza truce response as Israel continues deadly assault
Israel says it is examining Hamas response to the latest truce proposal submitted to mediators.
- Hamas said in a statement on Thursday morning it had “just submitted its response and that of the Palestinian factions” to mediators after weeks of fruitless ceasefire talks. Israel says it is examining it.
- The response reportedly included amendments to conditions around the entry of aid, areas from which the Israeli army should withdraw, and guarantees on securing a permanent end to the war, the AFP news agency reported.