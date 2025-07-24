Live updates,

LIVE: Hamas submits Gaza truce response as Israel continues deadly assault

Israel says it is examining Hamas response to the latest truce proposal submitted to mediators.

A mourner carries the body of a Palestinian child.
A mourner carries the body of a Palestinian child, killed in overnight Israeli attacks, outside al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, on July 23, 2025 [Mahmoud Issa/Reuters]
  • Hamas said in a statement on Thursday morning it had “just submitted its response and that of the Palestinian factions” to mediators after weeks of fruitless ceasefire talks. Israel says it is examining it.
  • The response reportedly included amendments to conditions around the entry of aid, areas from which the Israeli army should withdraw, and guarantees on securing a permanent end to the war, the AFP news agency reported.