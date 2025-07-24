Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: At least 2 killed as Thai, Cambodian troops clash at disputed border
At least two Thai civilians have been reported killed and two Thai soldiers injured so far in Thursday’s clashes.
- At least two civilians have been reported killed in Thailand and two Thai soldiers injured following clashes on Thursday with Cambodian troops in a disputed area of their shared border.
- Thailand’s military said Cambodian troops opened fire first with heavy weapons, while Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence said its troops acted in self-defence after coming under attack.