Live updates,

LIVE: At least 2 killed as Thai, Cambodian troops clash at disputed border

At least two Thai civilians have been reported killed and two Thai soldiers injured so far in Thursday’s clashes.

Thai people who fled clashes take shelter.
Thai people who fled clashes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers take shelter in Surin province, northeastern Thailand, on July 24, 2025 [Sunny Chittawil/AP Photo]
By Alastair McCready
Published On 24 Jul 2025
  • At least two civilians have been reported killed in Thailand and two Thai soldiers injured following clashes on Thursday with Cambodian troops in a disputed area of their shared border.
  • Thailand’s military said Cambodian troops opened fire first with heavy weapons, while Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence said its troops acted in self-defence after coming under attack.