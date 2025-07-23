Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza; 109 aid groups warn of ‘mass starvation’
EU warns Israel of action as Trump’s envoy heads to Europe for talks on a Gaza ceasefire.
- Israeli forces continue bombarding Gaza as 109 aid groups call for action against Israel, warning that “mass starvation is spreading” across the enclave.
- Health authorities in Gaza say at least 15 Palestinians have died of starvation in a single day, bringing the death toll from hunger to 101, including 80 children.