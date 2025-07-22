Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 60 in Gaza; Hamas says working on truce to ‘stop famine’

Hamas says it is engaging mediators to ‘stop this criminal war’, as UN says workers are fainting from hunger, exhaustion.

Western foreign ministers denounce Israeli attacks on Gaza aid seekers

By Lyndal Rowlands and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 22 Jul 2025
  • Israeli forces killed more than 60 Palestinians, including 11 aid seekers, in attacks across Gaza on Monday, as tanks pushed into southern and eastern districts of Deir el-Balah for the first time.
  • Hamas says it’s working around the clock and engaging mediators “in order to stop famine and stop this criminal war”.