LIVE: Israel kills 60 in Gaza; Hamas says working on truce to ‘stop famine’
Hamas says it is engaging mediators to ‘stop this criminal war’, as UN says workers are fainting from hunger, exhaustion.
- Israeli forces killed more than 60 Palestinians, including 11 aid seekers, in attacks across Gaza on Monday, as tanks pushed into southern and eastern districts of Deir el-Balah for the first time.
- Hamas says it’s working around the clock and engaging mediators “in order to stop famine and stop this criminal war”.