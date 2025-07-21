Live updates,

LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza as Palestinians mourn aid seekers killed at Zikim

Authorities say 19 people have died from starvation in the last 24 hours as UN warns the hunger crisis in Gaza has reached ‘a new level of desperation’.

Mourners react during the funeral of 12-year-old Wasem Abu Daqa, who was killed overnight by Israeli fire, according to medics, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, July 20, 2025.
Video Duration 03 minutes 25 seconds 03:25

Israeli forces kill Palestinians waiting for food near the Zikim crossing in northern Gaza

By Lyndal Rowlands and Caolán Magee
Published On 21 Jul 2025
  • Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza a day after killing at least 115 Palestinians, including 79 aid seekers at the Zikim crossing and 13 others at GHF-run sites.
  • Gaza’s Health Ministry announces 19 deaths from starvation in the last 24 hours as the UN warns that the hunger crisis in the Palestinian enclave has reached “a new level of desperation”.