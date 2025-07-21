Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza as Palestinians mourn aid seekers killed at Zikim
Authorities say 19 people have died from starvation in the last 24 hours as UN warns the hunger crisis in Gaza has reached ‘a new level of desperation’.
- Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza a day after killing at least 115 Palestinians, including 79 aid seekers at the Zikim crossing and 13 others at GHF-run sites.
- Gaza’s Health Ministry announces 19 deaths from starvation in the last 24 hours as the UN warns that the hunger crisis in the Palestinian enclave has reached “a new level of desperation”.