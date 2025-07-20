Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 38 aid seekers in Gaza as Israelis demand truce deal
Israel is ‘forcibly’ starving Palestinians in Gaza, advocacy group says as 116 Palestinians killed on Saturday.
- Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza, after killing at least 116 Palestinians on Saturday. The victims include 38 people killed near food aid sites in Rafah.
- Two more Palestinians, including a 35-day-old infant, have died of malnutrition at Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital, according to a doctor; a Muslim group in the United States accuses Israel of “forcibly” starving Palestinians in Gaza, “backed by billions in US taxpayer-supplied weapons and aid”.