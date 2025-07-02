Live updates,

LIVE: Trump says Israel agrees to a Gaza truce, urges Hamas to accept deal

Comments come as Israeli forces killed nearly 100 Palestinians in Gaza on Tuesday alone.

People mourn Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Monday, according to Gaza's health ministry, during their funeral at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, July 1, 2025.
Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital crippled by fuel crisis; dialysis patients face deadly wait

Published On 2 Jul 2025
  • US President Donald Trump says Israel has agreed to “the necessary conditions to finalise” a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, and urges Hamas to accept the proposal.
  • Israeli forces have killed 109 Palestinians across Gaza, including 28 who were shot while waiting for food parcels at the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) sites.