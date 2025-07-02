Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Trump says Israel agrees to a Gaza truce, urges Hamas to accept deal
Comments come as Israeli forces killed nearly 100 Palestinians in Gaza on Tuesday alone.
- US President Donald Trump says Israel has agreed to “the necessary conditions to finalise” a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, and urges Hamas to accept the proposal.
- Israeli forces have killed 109 Palestinians across Gaza, including 28 who were shot while waiting for food parcels at the US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) sites.