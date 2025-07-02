Live updatesLive updates,
Donald Trump live: President’s budget bill to face tight vote in US House
Republicans face concerns about the national debt and Medicaid as they weigh whether to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill.
- The United States House of Representatives is expected to vote on President Donald Trump’s signature piece of legislation, a policy and budget document informally called the One Big Beautiful Bill.
- The bill, however, faces opposition within Trump’s Republican Party, where members have voiced concerns about the trillions it is likely to add to the national debt and cuts to social safety-net programmes like Medicaid.