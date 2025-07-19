Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills more than 50 in Gaza as UN warns of ‘catastrophic hunger’

Hamas says Israel has rejected a ceasefire agreement that would see all captives in Gaza freed, vows to fight on if no truce reached.

By Ted RegenciaTim Hume and Federica Marsi
Published On 19 Jul 2025
  • At least 51 Palestinians, including 14 who were waiting to receive humanitarian aid supplies, were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Friday.
  • World Food Programme (WFP) said thousands of Palestinians in Gaza are on the “verge of catastrophic hunger” with one in three people in the enclave not eating for days at a time.