Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills dozens more in Gaza after 3 slain in attack on church
Israel’s military admits Gaza’s only Catholic church hit by shell shrapnel in latest deadly attack on religious site in Palestinian territory.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The daily death toll in Gaza continues to mount, with Al Jazeera Arabic’s correspondent reporting that at least 56 more people were killed in Israeli attacks on the Palestinian enclave since dawn on Thursday.
- Condemnation grows over Israel’s deadly tank attack on Gaza’s only Catholic church, which has killed three people and left at least 10 injured.