LIVE: Israel kills dozens more in Gaza after 3 slain in attack on church

Israel’s military admits Gaza’s only Catholic church hit by shell shrapnel in latest deadly attack on religious site in Palestinian territory.

GAZA CITY, GAZA - JULY 17: Relatives and loved ones of Palestinians, who lost their lives when an Israeli drone targeted Palestinians tasked with securing humanitarian aid in the Tevam area north of Gaza City, mourn as the deceased are brought to Shifa Hospital on July 17, 2025. ( Khames Alrefi - Anadolu Agency )
By Alastair McCready and Ted Regencia
Published On 18 Jul 2025
  • The daily death toll in Gaza continues to mount, with Al Jazeera Arabic’s correspondent reporting that at least 56 more people were killed in Israeli attacks on the Palestinian enclave since dawn on Thursday.
  • Condemnation grows over Israel’s deadly tank attack on Gaza’s only Catholic church, which has killed three people and left at least 10 injured.