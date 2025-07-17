Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel bombs Syria as more than 90 killed in Gaza in 24 hours
At least 30 people were killed in Gaza while seeking aid, including more than 20 who died in a crowd crush at a GHF food distribution site.
- Medical sources tell Al Jazeera that at least 93 Palestinians, including 30 people awaiting food aid, were killed in Gaza over the past 24 hours, and the death toll continues to rise amid ongoing Israeli attacks.
- At least three people were killed and dozens wounded as Israel carried out a wave of attacks on Syria, including bombing the Defence Ministry and areas near the presidential palace in the capital Damascus.