LIVE: Israel bombs Gaza, Syria amid alarm over rise in starving children

UN says one in 10 children screened at their clinics in Gaza are malnourished as Israel’s siege triggers a man-made starvation crisis.

Zainab Abu Haleeb, a five-month-old Palestinian girl diagnosed with malnutrition, according to medics, lies on a bed as she receives treatment at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 15, 2025.
Gaza’s emergency rooms: A nurse’s firsthand account

By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 16 Jul 2025
  • The United Nations agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, says one in 10 children screened in its clinics in Gaza are malnourished as Israel’s siege of the enclave triggers a man-made starvation crisis.
  • Israeli forces pound Gaza after killing at least 61 Palestinians on Tuesday, including 23 people in the Shati refugee camp and two others near the notorious US-backed GHF site in Rafah.