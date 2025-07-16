Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel bombs Gaza, Syria amid alarm over rise in starving children
- The United Nations agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, says one in 10 children screened in its clinics in Gaza are malnourished as Israel’s siege of the enclave triggers a man-made starvation crisis.
- Israeli forces pound Gaza after killing at least 61 Palestinians on Tuesday, including 23 people in the Shati refugee camp and two others near the notorious US-backed GHF site in Rafah.