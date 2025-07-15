Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Medvevev rejects Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’

US president announces deal to supply more arms to Ukraine, threatens to impose tariffs on Russia unless peace deal is reached within 50 days.

US President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House in Washington, DC
Trump threatens Russia with ‘severe’ tariffs, announces Ukraine arms deal

By Nils Adler
Published On 15 Jul 2025
  • Top security official Dmitry Medvedev says Russia “didn’t care” about the “theatrical ultimatum” issued by US President Donald Trump demanding a Ukraine peace deal within 50 days.
  • Trump has announced a deal to supply more weapons to Ukraine and threatened to impose steep tariffs on Russia unless the deal is reached.