Russia-Ukraine war live: Medvevev rejects Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’
US president announces deal to supply more arms to Ukraine, threatens to impose tariffs on Russia unless peace deal is reached within 50 days.
- Top security official Dmitry Medvedev says Russia “didn’t care” about the “theatrical ultimatum” issued by US President Donald Trump demanding a Ukraine peace deal within 50 days.
- Trump has announced a deal to supply more weapons to Ukraine and threatened to impose steep tariffs on Russia unless the deal is reached.