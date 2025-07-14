Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza as criticism grows of plans for camps in Rafah
Israeli opposition leader slams plans to create a ‘humanitarian city’ in Rafah, saying it will amount to a ‘concentration camp’ if Palestinians are not allowed to leave.
- Israeli forces continue bombarding Gaza a day after killing 95 Palestinians across the Strip, including seven children waiting for water and 17 people at a busy market in Gaza City.
- Criticisms of Israel’s plan to set up an internment camp in Gaza are growing, with Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid saying it would amount to a “concentration camp” if Palestinians there are not allowed to leave.