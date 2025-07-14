Live updates,

LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza as criticism grows of plans for camps in Rafah

Israeli opposition leader slams plans to create a ‘humanitarian city’ in Rafah, saying it will amount to a ‘concentration camp’ if Palestinians are not allowed to leave.

The brother (C) of Palestinian child Saraj Ibrahim and his grandfather (R) react during his funeral, after he was killed in Israeli strikes that hit Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on July 13, 2025.
Israeli soldiers admit using civilian drones to drop grenades on Palestinians in Gaza, says report

By Stephen Quillen
Published On 14 Jul 2025
  • Israeli forces continue bombarding Gaza a day after killing 95 Palestinians across the Strip, including seven children waiting for water and 17 people at a busy market in Gaza City.
  • Criticisms of Israel’s plan to set up an internment camp in Gaza are growing, with Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid saying it would amount to a “concentration camp” if Palestinians there are not allowed to leave.