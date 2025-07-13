Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli forces bombard Gaza as Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks stall
Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza continues a day after Israeli forces killed 110 Palestinians across the Strip.
- Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza continues, a day after Israeli forces killed 110 Palestinians across the Strip, including 34 people waiting for food at the US-backed GHF site in Rafah.
- The family of Sayfollah Musallet, an American-Palestinian who was beaten to death by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, is calling on the United States to launch an inquiry and hold the perpetrators accountable.