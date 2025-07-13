Live updates,

LIVE: Israeli forces bombard Gaza as Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks stall

Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza continues a day after Israeli forces killed 110 Palestinians across the Strip.

Israeli army targets food sites: At least 34 Palestinians killed waiting for food

By Nils Adler
Published On 13 Jul 2025
  • Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza continues, a day after Israeli forces killed 110 Palestinians across the Strip, including 34 people waiting for food at the US-backed GHF site in Rafah.
  • The family of Sayfollah Musallet, an American-Palestinian who was beaten to death by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, is calling on the United States to launch an inquiry and hold the perpetrators accountable.