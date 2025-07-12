Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: UN says Israeli forces killed hundreds seeking aid in Gaza
Sources at Gaza hospitals say 17 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids on the Strip since dawn.
- At least 10 Palestinians were killed on Friday while waiting for rations in Gaza, adding to nearly 800 similar deaths in the last six weeks, according to the United Nations, with Israel’s army saying it issued new instructions to troops following repeated reports of fatalities.