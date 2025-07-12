Live updates,

LIVE: UN says Israeli forces killed hundreds seeking aid in Gaza

Sources at Gaza hospitals say 17 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids on the Strip since dawn.

Palestinians inspect the destruction at a makeshift displacement camp following a reported incursion a day earlier by Israeli tanks in the area in Khan Yunis in the northern Gaza strip on July 11, 2025. (Photo by AFP)
Gaza food aid sites under attack, UN says nearly 800 killed

By Alastair McCreadyTed RegenciaFederica Marsi and Maziar Motamedi
Published On 12 Jul 2025
  • At least 10 Palestinians were killed on Friday while waiting for rations in Gaza, adding to nearly 800 similar deaths in the last six weeks, according to the United Nations, with Israel’s army saying it issued new instructions to troops following repeated reports of fatalities.