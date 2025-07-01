Live updates,

Live: Gaza death toll surges as Hamas accuses Israel of stalling ceasefire

As calls for a truce in war-battered Gaza grow, Israel escalates attacks on Palestinian hospitals, shelters and homes.

A Palestinian man carries the shrouded body of a relative
Protesters in New York demand UN action to end genocide in Gaza amid ongoing war

By Usaid Siddiqui and Maziar Motamedi
Published On 1 Jul 2025
  • At least 95 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks throughout Gaza, including more than a dozen desperate people seeking food at US-Israel-backed aid distribution sites.
  • In the deadliest single strike of the day, Israeli fighter jets bombed an internet café with a children’s birthday party under way, killing at least 39 people.