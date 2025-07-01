Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Gaza death toll surges as Hamas accuses Israel of stalling ceasefire
As calls for a truce in war-battered Gaza grow, Israel escalates attacks on Palestinian hospitals, shelters and homes.
- At least 95 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks throughout Gaza, including more than a dozen desperate people seeking food at US-Israel-backed aid distribution sites.
- In the deadliest single strike of the day, Israeli fighter jets bombed an internet café with a children’s birthday party under way, killing at least 39 people.