Trump news live: Los Angeles police order immigration protesters to go home
Order comes after Trump deploys National Guard troops in move decried by California’s governor as unlawful.
- Police in Los Angeles have called on immigration protesters to clear the city’s downtown, a day after US President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard in what local officials say has escalated the unrest.
- At least 60 people have been arrested in San Francisco protests against immigration raids, with foreign countries, including China, warning citizens in the city to boost personal security amid unrest.