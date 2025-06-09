Live updates,

Trump news live: Los Angeles police order immigration protesters to go home

Order comes after Trump deploys National Guard troops in move decried by California’s governor as unlawful.

Video Duration 03 minutes 19 seconds 03:19

Why are people protesting in Los Angeles?

By Brian Osgood
Published On 9 Jun 2025
  • Police in Los Angeles have called on immigration protesters to clear the city’s downtown, a day after US President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard in what local officials say has escalated the unrest.
  • At least 60 people have been arrested in San Francisco protests against immigration raids, with foreign countries, including China, warning citizens in the city to boost personal security amid unrest.