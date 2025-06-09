Live updates,

Los Angeles protests live: Tense standoff as Trump deploys National Guard

Tear gas, rubber bullets in downtown Los Angeles as protesters continue to rally for a third day against immigration raids.

Members of the Los Angeles Metro Police clash with demonstrators during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 8, 2025.
Trump deploys National Guard against anti-ICE protests in LA

By Zaheena Rasheed and John Power
Published On 9 Jun 2025
  • Security forces fire tear gas and rubber bullets in downtown Los Angeles after US President Donald Trump sent in National Guard troops to quell protests against immigration raids.
  • The clashes come on the third day of Trump’s immigration crackdown, with more than 100 undocumented migrants rounded up in raids across Los Angeles by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.