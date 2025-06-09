Live updatesLive updates,
Los Angeles protests live: Tense standoff as Trump deploys National Guard
Tear gas, rubber bullets in downtown Los Angeles as protesters continue to rally for a third day against immigration raids.
- Security forces fire tear gas and rubber bullets in downtown Los Angeles after US President Donald Trump sent in National Guard troops to quell protests against immigration raids.
- The clashes come on the third day of Trump’s immigration crackdown, with more than 100 undocumented migrants rounded up in raids across Los Angeles by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.