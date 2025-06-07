Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 5 Gaza aid seekers in latest distribution point violence

The US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has closed and reopened its aid points several times in recent days.

Palestinians walk near the rubble of buildings.
Video Duration 00 minutes 49 seconds 00:49

Nine Palestinians killed as Gaza aid distribution centres again close

By Virginia Pietromarchi and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 7 Jun 2025
  • Israeli forces have killed at least five Palestinians this morning who were waiting near an aid point in al-Akhawah, near Rafah in south Gaza.
  • The latest killing of aid seekers comes despite the inconsistent opening of US- and Israel-backed aid points, which the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said yesterday would shut down again.