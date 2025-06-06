Live updates,

Trump live: US president ‘not interested’ in talking to Musk, official says

The White House continues to navigate the fallout from a high-profile rupture with Musk, who slammed Trump’s budget bill.

Elon Musk leans over to shake hands with a seated Donald Trump in the Oval Office.
Elon Musk shakes hands with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on May 30, 2025 [Nathan Howard/Reuters]
By Ali Harb
Published On 6 Jun 2025
  • The feud between United States President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk continues to simmer, with a White House official telling reporters that there are no plans for a call between the two men.
  • The tensions between Musk and Trump surfaced in a high-profile way on Thursday, with the president threatening to yank government contracts from Musk’s companies and Musk suggesting Trump should be impeached.