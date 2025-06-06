Live updatesLive updates,
Trump live: US president ‘not interested’ in talking to Musk, official says
The White House continues to navigate the fallout from a high-profile rupture with Musk, who slammed Trump’s budget bill.
- The feud between United States President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk continues to simmer, with a White House official telling reporters that there are no plans for a call between the two men.
- The tensions between Musk and Trump surfaced in a high-profile way on Thursday, with the president threatening to yank government contracts from Musk’s companies and Musk suggesting Trump should be impeached.