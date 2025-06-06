Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel bombs Beirut as UN says Gaza child malnutrition cases soar
More than 2,700 children below age 5 are facing “acute malnutrition”, the UN humanitarian office reports.
- The UN says that the number of Gaza children facing acute malnutrition has soared since February, with more than 2,700 now suffering from it.
- The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation says it resumed aid distribution at two of its points in the Strip. The organisation ceased operations for more than a day after hundreds of aid seekers were killed and wounded by the Israeli military.