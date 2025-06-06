Live updates,

LIVE: Israel bombs Beirut as UN says Gaza child malnutrition cases soar

More than 2,700 children below age 5 are facing “acute malnutrition”, the UN humanitarian office reports.

A displaced Palestinian sits in a makeshift tent.
Netanyahu admits to arming of Palestinian gang in Gaza that opposes Hamas

By Federica Marsi and Tim Hume
Published On 6 Jun 2025
  • The UN says that the number of Gaza children facing acute malnutrition has soared since February, with more than 2,700 now suffering from it.
  • The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation says it resumed aid distribution at two of its points in the Strip. The organisation ceased operations for more than a day after hundreds of aid seekers were killed and wounded by the Israeli military.