Madleen Gaza flotilla live: Greta Thunberg, activists to arrive on June 7
The vessel with 12 people on board, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, is carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza that is under Israeli blockade.
- The Madleen ship, launched by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), is en route to Gaza, carrying humanitarian aid as the Palestinian enclave faces food shortages due to more than 90 days of total Israeli blockade.
- Climate activist Greta Thunberg is among the 12 activists on board the vessel to break Israel’s siege of the Strip since March 2. The enclave has already been under Israel’s land, sea and air blockade since 2007.