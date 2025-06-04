Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel stops food distribution for whole day in Gaza amid starvation
Days after launching a controversial US-backed aid mechanism and killing dozens of aid seekers, Israel temporarily shuts all four aid sites.
- Israel’s military has warned starving Palestinians in Gaza against approaching roads to the US-backed aid distribution sites run by the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which will be closed for a whole day for “renovation, reorganisation and efficiency improvement work”.
- The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on a resolution calling for a ceasefire and humanitarian access to Gaza, a measure expected to be vetoed by the United States.