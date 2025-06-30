Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel bombards Gaza City after ordering Palestinians to flee
Israel launches 50 aerial attacks across Gaza, with at least 72 Palestinians killed on Sunday.
- Israel launched at least 50 aerial attacks across Gaza with a particular focus on the eastern part of Gaza City after the military issued forced evacuation orders, raising fears of an intensified assault.
- Israeli forces killed at least 72 Palestinians in Gaza on Sunday, including at least 47 in Gaza City and the north of the territory, medical sources told Al Jazeera.