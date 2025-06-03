Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 24 Palestinians at aid site in southern Gaza’s Rafah
Aid seekers have come under fire for eighth day near an aid distribution site backed by the US and Israel.
- At least 24 Palestinians have been killed and dozens injured in an Israeli attack on people waiting for aid in southern Gaza’s Rafah area at an aid distribution site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which is backed by Israel and the US, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an independent investigation into the mass shooting of Gaza’s aid seekers that have been reported every day since May 27, when the GHF started its operations.