LIVE: Outrage over report Israeli troops ordered to shoot Gaza aid seekers

As death toll from Israel’s bombing spirals in Gaza, US President Donald Trump says a ceasefire is possible ‘within the next week’.

Palestinian children run near debris, amid dust, following an Israeli air raid.
By Alastair McCreadyTim Hume and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 28 Jun 2025
  • US President Donald Trump said a ceasefire in Gaza could be reached “within the next week” as Israeli attacks continue, with more than 60 people killed across the territory on Friday.
  • Gaza’s Government Media Office says revelations in the Israeli media that soldiers were ordered to “deliberately shoot” starving Palestinians seeking aid supplies are further evidence of “war crimes” in Gaza.