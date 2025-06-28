Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Outrage over report Israeli troops ordered to shoot Gaza aid seekers
As death toll from Israel’s bombing spirals in Gaza, US President Donald Trump says a ceasefire is possible ‘within the next week’.
- US President Donald Trump said a ceasefire in Gaza could be reached “within the next week” as Israeli attacks continue, with more than 60 people killed across the territory on Friday.
- Gaza’s Government Media Office says revelations in the Israeli media that soldiers were ordered to “deliberately shoot” starving Palestinians seeking aid supplies are further evidence of “war crimes” in Gaza.