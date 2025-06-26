Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills more than 80 in Gaza; 3 killed in Israeli settler attack
Israel’s unrelenting attacks on Gaza kill dozens as Israeli settler violence leaves three Palestinians dead in the occupied West Bank.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The Ministry of Health in Gaza reports that at least 79 people were killed and almost 400 injured in Israeli attacks across the enclave in the past 24 hours and reports of more deaths continue.
- At least three Palestinians were killed and several injured in an attack by Israeli settlers on Kafr Malek, northeast of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.