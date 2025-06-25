Live updatesLive updates,
Live: At NATO summit, Trump says ‘great progress being made on Gaza’
NATO members are expected to agree upon a new defence spending target of 5 percent of GDP.
- “I think great progress is being made on Gaza, I think because of this attack that we made,” US President Donald Trump says at the NATO meeting in the Netherlands, suggesting the US attacks on Iran could have a positive impact on the Middle East.
