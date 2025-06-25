Live updates,

Live: At NATO summit, Trump says ‘great progress being made on Gaza’

NATO members are expected to agree upon a new defence spending target of 5 percent of GDP.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other NATO leaders
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer pose for a photo with other NATO leaders during a summit in The Hague, June 25, 2025 [Claudia Greco/Reuters]
By Urooba Jamal and Alma Milisic
Published On 25 Jun 2025
  • “I think great progress is being made on Gaza, I think because of this attack that we made,” US President Donald Trump says at the NATO meeting in the Netherlands, suggesting the US attacks on Iran could have a positive impact on the Middle East.
  • NATO members are expected to agree upon a new defence spending target of 5 percent of gross domestic product.