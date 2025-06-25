Live updates,

LIVE: Israel-Iran truce holds; US ‘did not destroy’ Iranian nuclear sites

White House refutes intelligence reports that say bombings of Iran’s nuclear sites did not completely destroy the facilities.

People gesture as they attend a gathering to support Iran's Armed Forces, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, in Tehran, Iran, June 24, 2025.
Video Duration 05 minutes 31 seconds 05:31

Iran-Israel ceasefire: Victory claims, US strikes &amp; what’s next for diplomacy?

By Ted Regencia
Published On 25 Jun 2025
  • The ceasefire between Israel and Iran, announced by US President Donald Trump, appears to be holding, despite an Iranian missile attack and an Israeli assault on Tehran after the truce came into effect.
  • White House refutes intelligence reports that say US bombings of Iran’s nuclear sites did not completely destroy the facilities and only set the programme back by a few months.