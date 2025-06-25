Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel-Iran truce holds; US ‘did not destroy’ Iranian nuclear sites
White House refutes intelligence reports that say bombings of Iran’s nuclear sites did not completely destroy the facilities.
- The ceasefire between Israel and Iran, announced by US President Donald Trump, appears to be holding, despite an Iranian missile attack and an Israeli assault on Tehran after the truce came into effect.
- White House refutes intelligence reports that say US bombings of Iran’s nuclear sites did not completely destroy the facilities and only set the programme back by a few months.